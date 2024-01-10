Fifteen dead in Papua New Guinea after day of looting, arson - ABC

By Lewis Jackson and Alasdair Pal

SYDNEY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Fifteen people were killed in widespread looting and arson in Papua New Guinea, Australian state broadcaster ABC reported on Thursday, as the South Pacific country's prime minister appealed for calm following a day of protests that turned ugly.

A police and public sector protest on Wednesday over a pay cut that officials blamed on an administrative glitch descended into lawlessness over the day, with TV footage showing thousands in the streets of Port Moresby, many carrying what appeared to be looted merchandise as black smoke billowed over the city.

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape told a news conference on Thursday tensions in the capital had subsided, with extra police being flown in to maintain order.

"The relative calm can change at a moment's notice," it said in a statement, adding it had received reports of violence in several other areas of the country.

"We continue to urge calm at this difficult time. We haven't had any requests from the PNG government at this time but ... our friends in Papua New Guinea, we have a great relationship with them."

Police in the Pacific Islands nation have struggled with a surge in violent crime over the past year. Marape has said boosting security would help to attract foreign investment in PNG's gold and copper resources.

Police went on strike on Wednesday morning after discovering a reduction in their pay packets.

The government circulated messages on social media denying that a new tax had been imposed on police, and Marape vowed to fix any administrative error that had caused the pay shortfall.

An official told local radio FM100 on Wednesday that without police the city had "lost control".

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson and Alasdair Pal; Editing by Tom Hogue and Sonali Paul)

((lewis.jackson@thomsonreuters.com; +61477406822; Reuters Messaging: @lewjackk))

