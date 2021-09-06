US Markets

FIFA to analyze reports on suspended Brazil v Argentina match

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

World soccer's governing body FIFA on Monday said in a statement that it will analyze reports on the suspension of Sunday's World Cup qualifying match between Brazil and Argentina and decide on potential measures.

SAO PAULO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - World soccer's governing body FIFA on Monday said in a statement that it will analyze reports on the suspension of Sunday's World Cup qualifying match between Brazil and Argentina and decide on potential measures.

FIFA said it regretted the scenes preceding the suspension of the match. Brazilian health authorities accused a number of Argentine players from the English Premier League of violating Brazilian COVID-19 quarantine rules and suspended the match five minutes after kickoff.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular