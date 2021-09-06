FIFA to analyze reports on suspended Brazil v Argentina match

SAO PAULO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - World soccer's governing body FIFA on Monday said in a statement that it will analyze reports on the suspension of Sunday's World Cup qualifying match between Brazil and Argentina and decide on potential measures.

FIFA said it regretted the scenes preceding the suspension of the match. Brazilian health authorities accused a number of Argentine players from the English Premier League of violating Brazilian COVID-19 quarantine rules and suspended the match five minutes after kickoff.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.