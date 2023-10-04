News & Insights

FIFA considering lifting ban on Russia competing in international football- Sky News

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

October 04, 2023 — 07:19 am EDT

Written by Gokul Pisharody and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber for Reuters ->

Adds detail

Oct 4 (Reuters) - FIFA is looking to end Russia's ban from international football after UEFA relaxed its position on Russia last week, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

The decision could be taken at a FIFA Council meeting later today that could allow Russian teams to play in the FIFA Under-17 World Cups if they qualify, the report said.

The item did not appear on the agenda for FIFA's Council meeting. FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Reuters.

UEFA decided after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 that all Russian teams - national or club sides - would be suspended from participation in its competitions.

But last week, the governing body of European soccer said "children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults", and that Russian U-17 sides would be readmitted to UEFA competitions "in the course of this season".

The Ukrainian Association of Football urged UEFA to reconsider its decision and said it will not play in tournaments involving Russian teams.

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber in Geneva; Editing by Jon Boyle and Christian Radnedge)

((Gokul.Pisharody@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.