FIFA 21 And Frostbite Engine Source Code Stolen In Major EA Hack

(RTTNews) - Video game developer Electronic Arts (EA) is the most recent victim of the hacking spree across the country. According to Vice, the hackers have stolen source codes to games including FIFA 21 and the Frostbite Engine, and many other tools.

The company released the trailer to their upcoming Battlefield franchise, Battlefield 2042, on Wednesday which is set to be released on October 22.

The hackers allegedly posted multiple details on secret forums including the stealing of 780 GB of data. Apart from source codes to FIFA, the Frostbite Engine, proprietary EA frameworks, Software Development Kits, and other important codes were also comprised in the process. According to the company, many of the codes stolen were supposed to improve game development.

A company spokesperson has assured that no player data was stolen and that this incident will neither hinder the business nor pose threats to the players. The company is reportedly working with law enforcement to get to the bottom of it.

"Following the incident, we've already made security improvements and do not expect any impact on our games or our business. We are actively working with law enforcement officials and other experts as part of this ongoing criminal investigation." said the spokesperson.

The hacking of major companies has become the norm in recent months as more and more security breaches expose the vulnerability of the security software. Capcom (CCOEY) and CD Projeckt Red were also victims of ransomware attacks recently.

Following the breach, the company is down 0.14% in the market and is currently trading at $145.51, 0.20% lower than $145.82 on Wednesday.

