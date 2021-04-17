Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shareholders Booked A 89% Gain In The Last Year

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) share price down 11% in the last month. But looking back over the last year, the returns have actually been rather pleasing! After all, the share price is up a market-beating 89% in that time.

Given that Fiesta Restaurant Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Fiesta Restaurant Group actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 16%. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a solid 89% the last twelve months. We can correlate the share price rise with revenue or profit growth, but it seems the market had previously expected weaker results, and sentiment around the stock is improving.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:FRGI Earnings and Revenue Growth April 17th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Fiesta Restaurant Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 89% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 10% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Fiesta Restaurant Group that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

