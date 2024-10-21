Fiera Capital’s Asset Growth and Market Success

Fiera Capital A (TSE:FSZ) has released an update.

Fiera Capital has reported a significant 4.2% increase in assets under management, reaching C$165.5 billion by the end of September 2024. This growth is driven by rising equity and fixed income markets, along with net organic growth in both public and private markets. The company continues to show robust performance ahead of its upcoming third-quarter financial results announcement.

