News & Insights

Stocks

Fiera Capital’s Asset Growth and Market Success

October 21, 2024 — 06:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fiera Capital A (TSE:FSZ) has released an update.

Fiera Capital has reported a significant 4.2% increase in assets under management, reaching C$165.5 billion by the end of September 2024. This growth is driven by rising equity and fixed income markets, along with net organic growth in both public and private markets. The company continues to show robust performance ahead of its upcoming third-quarter financial results announcement.

For further insights into TSE:FSZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.