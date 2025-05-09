Fiera Capital Reports Lower Revenue, Higher Profit In Q1 2025

(RTTNews) - Fiera Capital Corporation (FSZ.TO) an independent asset management firm, Friday reported it first quarter results.

Net earnings of $21.8 million for the first quarter of 2025 was up from $7.6 million a year earlier. Adjusted net earnings came in at $25.4 million, slightly below the $26.1 million posted in the prior-year period.

Total revenue declined to $162.9 million from $168.1 million, mainly due to a sharp drop in performance fees, which fell to $0.2 million from $2.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $43.4 million with a margin of 26.6 percent, compared to $45.4 million and 27.0 percent a year ago.

FSX.TO is currently trading at 5.75 CAD down 0.80 CAD or 12.21 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

