Fiera Capital Faces Termination of Key Agreement

Fiera Capital A (TSE:FSZ) has released an update.

Fiera Capital Corporation announced the termination of its sub-advisory agreement with Canoe Financial, involving approximately $5.5 billion in assets under management. The company is confident in its organic growth strategy to offset the reduction and maintain stable financial performance in the coming year.

