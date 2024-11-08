News & Insights

Fiera Capital Faces Termination of Key Agreement

November 08, 2024 — 10:07 am EST

Fiera Capital A (TSE:FSZ) has released an update.

Fiera Capital Corporation announced the termination of its sub-advisory agreement with Canoe Financial, involving approximately $5.5 billion in assets under management. The company is confident in its organic growth strategy to offset the reduction and maintain stable financial performance in the coming year.

