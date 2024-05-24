News & Insights

Fiera Capital Confirms New Board Directors

May 24, 2024 — 08:17 am EDT

Fiera Capital A (TSE:FSZ) has released an update.

Fiera Capital Corporation, a prominent independent asset management firm, has successfully elected all director nominees at their recent shareholders’ meeting. The class A directors received strong support, with the majority of votes cast by class A subordinate voting share holders, while class B directors were unanimously elected by the sole holder of class B special voting shares. This move is set to bolster Fiera Capital’s commitment to being a leader in investment management science.

