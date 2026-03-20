Markets

Fiera Capital CEO Maxime Ménard Takes Medical Leave Of Absence

March 20, 2026 — 10:39 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fiera Capital Corp. (FSZ.TO) announced that Maxime Ménard, Global President and Chief Executive Officer, has taken a medical leave of absence, effective immediately. The company expects him to return to his role.

The company appointed Gabriel Castiglio, Executive Director and Global Chief Operating Officer, as Interim Global Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Castiglio has been with the Company since 2019.

FSZ.TO closed Friday's regular trading at C$5.18 down C$0.01 or 0.19%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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