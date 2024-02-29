Fielmann reports FY results below expectations as inflation, interest rates weigh

Feb 29 (Reuters) - German eye-wear maker Fielmann FIEG.DE reported preliminary full-year 2023 results below expectations on Thursday, as high inflation and interest rates dented customer spending.

Preliminary consolidated sales for the full year of 2023 came in at 1.97 billion euros ($2.13 billion), missing analysts' estimates of 1.99 billion euros as per LSEG data.

Consumer sentiment was weak in most markets in the fourth quarter and early 2024, especially in Germany where a bleak economic outlook led to an even further decline, the optician and glasses retailer said in a statement referring to its 2024 outlook.

The company will publish its full-year outlook later as a part of the annual report, it added.

According to preliminary figures, EBITDA is expected to reach 410 million euros, up 21% from the previous year but 3% below analysts' estimate of 422.8 million euros.

The company also proposed an increased dividend of 1.00 euro per share, 33% higher from the previous year.

($1 = 0.9230 euros)

