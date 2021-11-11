Fielmann Q3 Profit Rises, Backs FY21 Outlook; Sees Double-digit Sales Growth In FY22 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German optics firm Fielmann AG (FLMNF.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income was 57.4 million euros, 2 percent more than last year.

Quarterly pre-tax profit grew 5 percent to 85.4 million euros.

External sales were 531.6 million euros, up 10 percent from previous year's 481.6 million euros. Consolidated sales grew 10 percent to 460.8 million euros from 421.0 million euros last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company continues to project pre-tax profit of more than 200 million euros, higher than last year's 175.5 million euros.

The company still expects external sales of about 1.9 billion euros, up from previous year's 1.6 billion euros, and group sales of about 1.7 billion euros, up from previous year's 1.4 billion euros.

For 2022, the company anticipates double-digit growth rates for both external and net sales.

