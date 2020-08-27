Fielmann Q2 Profit Falls - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Fielmann AG (FLMNF.PK) reported second quarter net income of 13.2 million euros compared to 42.2 million euros, previous year. Earnings per share was 0.15 euros compared to 0.49 euros. Consolidated sales were at 255.6 million euros compared to 386.4 million euros. Unit sales were 1.4 million compared to 2.1 million, last year.

For the first half period, net income was 25.1 million euros compared to 89.2 million euros, a year ago. Earnings per share was 0.29 euros compared to 1.03 euros. Consolidated sales declined to 610.8 million euros from 758.2 million euros. The company sold 3.1 million pairs of glasses compared to 4.1 million.

The company noted that its business operations have been significantly affected in the first half of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fielmann projects group sales of over 1.3 billion euros and a pre-tax profit of over 100 million euros for the year. Based on ongoing talks, the company remains confident that it will enter a new market in the next 12 months by way of another acquisition.

