Fielmann Q1 Results Rise, Declares Dividend; Warns On Outlook; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - German optics firm Fielmann AG (FLMNF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income increased to 28.5 million euros from previous year's 12.1 million euros.

Pre-tax profits rose to 41.8 million euros from last year's 17.6 million euros.

Consolidated sales grew 8% to 382 million euros from previous year's 355 million euros. External sales incl. VAT and changes in inventories increased 9% to 445 million euros.

Fielmann said it generated first-quarter sales revenues above the pre-crisis period in 2019, despite the pandemic-related restrictions.

Further, considering the company's positive development, the management board and the supervisory board will recommend a dividend payout of 1.20 euros per share to the Annual General Meeting on July 8.

Looking ahead, the company noted that its Vision 2025 is the basis of forecast for the financial year 2021.

The company said, "The coronavirus pandemic continues to significantly impact private life and business in Europe, with governments in many countries still taking far-reaching protective measures. These restrictions as well as potentially even more severe restrictions will have a negative effect on the number of units sold, sales revenue, and profits, the extent of which is hard to anticipate."

For this reason, any forecast for the coming months and the year as a whole is subject to great uncertainty, it said.

In Germany, Fielmann shares were trading at 65.20 euros, down 3.12 percent.

