Fielmann Issues Preliminary Q3 Results; Likely To Exceed FY Forecast

(RTTNews) - Fielmann AG (FLMNF.PK) said, according to preliminary estimates, third quarter pre-tax profit was around 80 million euros compared to 78.5 million euros, prior year. Preliminary consolidated sales were approximately 420 million euros for the July to September period, compared to 400.0 million euros, a year ago.

For the full year, Fielmann expects pre-tax profit of more than 140 million euros. The company targets to generate external sales (incl. VAT) of more than 1.6 billion euros, and consolidated sales of more than 1.4 billion euros.

