Fielmann H1 Profit Rises; Confirms FY25 Outlook

August 28, 2025 — 02:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Fielmann Group reported first half profit to shareholders of parent company was 103.7 million euros, an increase of 22.3% from a year ago. Earnings per share was 1.23 euros compared to 1.01 euros. EBITDA was 284 million euros, an increase of 23.4%. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 25.9% to 290 million euros.

First half consolidated sales were up 12.3% to 1.22 billion euros. Organic growth in sales were 4.4%. Unit sales of glasses were 4.7 million, up 4.1%.

