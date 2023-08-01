Fielmann (FWB:FIE) Price Target Increased by 5.61% to 51.39

The average one-year price target for Fielmann (FWB:FIE) has been revised to 51.39 / share. This is an increase of 5.61% from the prior estimate of 48.66 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.88% from the latest reported closing price of 47.20 / share.

Fielmann Maintains 1.59% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.59%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fielmann. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIE is 0.11%, an increase of 17.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.48% to 1,686K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 324K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIE by 37.14% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 189K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIE by 0.28% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 153K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PISEX - Columbia Pyrford International Stock Fund Class C holds 119K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 111K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares, representing a decrease of 5.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIE by 35.33% over the last quarter.

