Fielmann Closes Stores In Germany, Switzerland Amid Covid-19

(RTTNews) - German optics firm Fielmann AG (FLMNF.PK) announced Thursday that it will temporarily shut down its regular operations of stores in Germany and Switzerland from March 20. The company is implementing additional measures to contain the coronavirus or Covid-19 spread.

The company projects the closure of its stores across the operating markets implies a sales loss of about 5 million euros per day.

The company noted that national and regional authorities have ordered it to close down its shops in Italy, Austria and Slovenia as well as a few stores in Poland in the recent days.

However, the company provides emergency service in Germany and Switzerland.

The company will temporarily stop the regular sale of eyewear, contact lenses and hearing systems. Subscription and e-commerce services will be available for contact lens customers.

Further, Fielmann noted that in Germany and Switzerland, it supplement the available Kurzarbeitergeld, i.e., public relief funds available in these countries, so that all store employees continue to receive their full income during these difficult times.

