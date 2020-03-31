Fielmann AG Suspends Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Fielmann AG (FLMNF.PK) said, due to negative impact from Covid-19 pandemic, the company's Executive Board and the Supervisory Board is now recommending a suspension of the dividend for the financial year 2019 in order to secure the available liquidity. Fielmann AG noted that, after the situation normalises, the company intends to return to shareholder-friendly dividend policy.

On 20 February 2020, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board had announced their recommendation for a dividend payout for the 2019 financial year of 1.95 euros per share to the AGM.

