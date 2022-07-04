Fielmann AG Preliminary Q2 Pre-tax Profit Declines; Updates FY22 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Fielmann AG (FLMNF.PK) said, in its second quarter, external sales are projected to have grown to 505 million euros from 474.9 million euros, prior year. Consolidated sales will increase to approximately 437 million euros from 407.7 million euros. From April to June, the pre-tax profit will amount to about 39 million euros compared to 54.2 million euros, prior year.

The company noted that its first half was strongly influenced by a protracted Covid-19 pandemic as well as the impact of the war in Ukraine. Preliminary external sales incl. VAT and changes in inventories are expected to have risen to 989 million euros from 919.8 million euros, last year, while consolidated sales increased to about 851 million euros from 789.6 million euros. For the first half, the company expects earnings of 89 million euros compared to 96.0 million euros, last year, corresponding to a 10.4% EBT margin.

The company now expects external sales of circa 2 billion euros, consolidated sales of approximately 1.8 billion euros, and an EBT of more than 190 million euros for the full year 2022.

