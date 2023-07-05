Fields (TYO:2767) Price Target Increased by 9.20% to 3,207.90

The average one-year price target for Fields (TYO:2767) has been revised to 3,207.90 / share. This is an increase of 9.20% from the prior estimate of 2,937.60 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,716.90 to a high of 3,780.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.65% from the latest reported closing price of 3,095.00 / share.

Fields Maintains 0.98% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.98%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 5.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fields. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 62.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2767 is 0.04%, an increase of 89.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 261.39% to 5,821K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,359K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,480K shares, representing an increase of 55.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2767 by 62.53% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 441K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 95.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2767 by 1,447.86% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 401K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 337K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 258K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing an increase of 67.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2767 by 993.50% over the last quarter.

