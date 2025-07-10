FieldRoutes Releases Annual State of the Pest Industry Report Highlighting Economic Pressures and Technology Adoption Gaps

FieldRoutes' report highlights rising costs and uneven tech adoption in the pest control industry, emphasizing efficiency and workforce retention.

Quiver AI Summary

FieldRoutes, a leading cloud-based SaaS provider for field service businesses, has published its annual State of the Pest Industry Report based on a survey of over 1,000 employees in the pest control sector. The report highlights that 89% of businesses are facing increased material and equipment costs, which are squeezing profitability. While many companies express cautious optimism about future market conditions, significant concerns remain regarding material costs and maintaining profitable margins. Business leaders are prioritizing employee retention and enhancing customer experience as key strategies for navigating economic uncertainty, with plans to increase wages for technicians and other staff. Although technology adoption is uneven, many businesses recognize the need for digital tools to improve efficiency and drive growth, with an emphasis on all-in-one management solutions. Despite low investment in artificial intelligence this year, it is viewed as a critical area for potential future impact, particularly in marketing and operations.

Potential Positives

FieldRoutes released its annual State of the Pest Industry Report, highlighting its commitment to industry insights and providing valuable data to its customers.

The report underscores the critical need for pest control businesses to adopt digital tools, positioning FieldRoutes as a pivotal provider in an evolving market landscape.

With 89% of pest control companies planning to increase technician wages, FieldRoutes aligns with industry trends emphasizing workforce retention and customer experience, which can enhance customer loyalty and satisfaction.

The identification of technology investments as essential for future growth highlights FieldRoutes' potential role in supporting companies with vital software solutions that streamline operations and boost efficiency.

Potential Negatives

89% of pest control businesses are struggling with rising material and equipment costs, which may indicate an overall industry decline affecting FieldRoutes' customer base.

Only 20% of respondents plan to invest in new software and technology this year, reflecting a hesitance to adopt digital solutions that FieldRoutes promotes.

Despite the need for technology to address operational efficiency, investments in AI remain low, with only 20% planning to implement it this year, challenging FieldRoutes' marketing of technology solutions as essential.

FAQ

What are the key findings of the State of the Pest Industry Report?

The report highlights rising material costs and uneven adoption of digital tools among pest control businesses.

How do rising material costs impact pest control companies?

An overwhelming 89% of businesses report that rising material and equipment costs are squeezing their profitability.

What priorities are pest control leaders focusing on this year?

Pest control leaders are prioritizing workforce retention, customer experience, and revenue growth amidst economic uncertainty.

What technology investments are expected in the pest control industry?

While only 20% plan to invest in new technology, most prioritize all-in-one management solutions and increased operational efficiency.

How is AI expected to impact pest control businesses?

Business leaders believe AI will significantly enhance marketing, field operations, and sales, although current investments are low.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

ST. LOUIS, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





FieldRoutes





, a





ServiceTitan





product and leading cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider for field service businesses, today released its annual



State of the Pest Industry Report



, a comprehensive study of over 1,000 pest control company employees, and primarily general managers, owners, and operations managers. The report reveals that a staggering 89% of businesses are grappling with rising material and equipment costs, which is putting serious pressure on profitability. Despite this, adoption of digital tools that can drive efficiency and growth remains uneven across the industry.





“Digital tools have the power to transform pest control businesses by driving efficiency, improving margins, and giving contractors the edge they need in this competitive market,” said Dylan Henryson, General Manager of Pest and Lawn at FieldRoutes. “While our industry has historically been slower to adopt technology solutions and AI, that’s changing fast. With rising operational costs and continued labor shortages, embracing technology is no longer just a best practice, it’s essential to protecting profits and staying ahead in the market.”







Material Costs Climb While Margins Shrink







Despite more than one-third (35%) of pest control businesses citing a potential recession as a major threat to achieving goals this year, a 15% increase from 2024, leaders are cautiously optimistic. Thirty-five percent expect the market to improve this year, 43% expect the market to stay the same and 23% expect it to worsen. At the same time, concerns around material and product costs, material availability, and maintaining profitable margins rank highest as the biggest risks to meeting goals. Notably, the number of respondents who ranked maintaining profitable margins as a top goal increased by 18% compared to 2024, underscoring growing anxiety about the broader economic outlook. Still, some indicators suggest early signs of improvement and stability. Forty-four percent of companies reported decreases in lead times, signaling possible improvements across the supply chain despite ongoing uncertainty.







Retaining employees and focusing on the customer experience, amidst market volatility







As pest control businesses combat economic uncertainty, leaders are prioritizing workforce retention and customer experience as key differentiators. Reflecting this, pest control leaders ranked growing revenue, retaining existing customers, and acquiring new customers as the top three business goals this year. Building strong customer relationships and guaranteeing an excellent overall experience remains vital to continued business growth and success and a key part of strategy with repeat customers and referrals listed as top revenue sources.





In tandem, strengthening a company’s workforce with dependable staff fosters trust and loyalty amongst customers, positively impacting quality and reputation. As a result, investments in additional headcount, recruitment and hiring, and office expansion remain top priorities for pest leaders this year. Companies with long-time employees often have higher customer satisfaction, incentivizing leaders to offer competitive pay for employees. As such, this year 89% plan to increase wages for technicians, and the majority do for office staff and sales representatives as well. Attractive compensation packages, combined with access to digital tools to lessen time-consuming back-office tasks, are critical for increasing staff retention and elevating the overall customer experience.







Sustained technology investments are crucial for future growth







Technology is unlocking new efficiency across the pest control industry by helping support leaders with day-to-day operations and streamlining workflows. According to the survey, most pest businesses rely on software for accounting, electronic payments, payroll processing, and time tracking while adoption was more split for other areas of the business. While only 20% of respondents plan to invest in new software and technology this year, these businesses are prioritizing all-in-one business management solutions (66%), product features and functionality (66%), integrations to existing systems (54%), and price (46%) as top decision-drivers. The biggest reasons for respondents looking to switch technology providers are increasing operational efficiency, automating workflows, increasing gross margins, and scaling the business, highlighting an increased focus on lean growth this year.





Over the next 1-3 years, pest control leaders believe artificial intelligence, marketing automation, property intelligence, and data analytics will be the most helpful for their business. Despite this, investments in AI remain low with only 20% planning to introduce AI into their business this year. Of those adopting AI, business leaders believe it could have the largest impact on their marketing, field operations, and sales.





To review the full findings and key takeaways, download the State of the Pest Industry Report





here





.







About the research







This research was conducted by Thrive Analytics on behalf of FieldRoutes, polling more than 1,000 pest control employees from businesses representing a variety of geographical regions, business growth stages, and revenue levels.



This research is for informational purposes only, and FieldRoutes provides no assurances (express or implied) regarding the accuracy of the survey data.









About FieldRoutes











FieldRoutes





, a ServiceTitan product, is a leading cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider for field service businesses. FieldRoutes' platform automates many aspects of field service operations for enterprise and small business customers with office management, advanced route optimization, payment processing, digital sales, marketing, and customer acquisition capabilities. Field service providers across the country rely on FieldRoutes to provide them with data-driven insights to become more efficient and drive revenue to their business, so they can grow quickly, scale intelligently and serve their customers relentlessly.





© 2025 Field Service Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved. FieldRoutes, PestRoutes, and all FieldRoutes and PestRoutes product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Field Service Holdings, LLC or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).







Press Contact







Sarah Cantu









press@fieldroutes.com







