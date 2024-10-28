News & Insights

Field Solutions Holdings Reports Strong Cash Flow

Field Solutions Holdings Ltd (AU:FSG) has released an update.

Field Solutions Holdings Ltd reported a positive cash flow from operating activities of $5.48 million for the quarter ending September 2024, despite investing $7.26 million in property, plant, and equipment. The company also managed to reduce its debt by $940,000, signaling strong financial management in challenging conditions.

