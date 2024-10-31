Fidus Investment Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

The latest announcement is out from Fidus Investment ( (FDUS) ).

Fidus Investment Corporation reported strong third-quarter 2024 results, with a 12.3% rise in total investment income to $38.4 million and a 28.5% increase in net investment income, reaching $21.4 million. The company also declared dividends totaling $0.61 per share for the fourth quarter, attracting investors with a base dividend of $0.43 and a supplemental dividend of $0.18. Fidus continues to focus on delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns by enhancing its portfolio of debt and equity investments.

