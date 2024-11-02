Fidus Investment Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

Fidus Investment ( (FDUS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Fidus Investment presented to its investors.

Fidus Investment Corporation provides debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies in the U.S., focusing on delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns through income generation and capital appreciation. In its third quarter 2024 financial results, Fidus reported a total investment income of $38.4 million and net investment income of $21.4 million, or $0.64 per share. The company invested $65.9 million in new debt and equity securities, while also receiving $50.8 million from repayments and realizations. The board declared dividends of $0.61 per share for the fourth quarter, combining a base dividend and a supplemental dividend. Key highlights include a 12.3% increase in total investment income and a 28.5% increase in net investment income year-over-year. However, the net increase in net assets from operations decreased by 32.2% compared to the previous year. With a consistent focus on careful portfolio growth and sustainable investment activity, Fidus aims to preserve capital and enhance NAV over time.

