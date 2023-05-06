Fidus Investment (FDUS) Declares $0.41 Dividend

Fidus Investment said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share ($1.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 21, 2023 will receive the payment on June 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.73%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.04%, the lowest has been 7.66%, and the highest has been 32.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.86 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.81 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.84%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidus Investment. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDUS is 0.10%, an increase of 16.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.71% to 5,524K shares. The put/call ratio of FDUS is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.15% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fidus Investment is 21.25. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 13.15% from its latest reported closing price of 18.78.

The projected annual revenue for Fidus Investment is 111MM, an increase of 17.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.14.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James & Associates holds 685K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 711K shares, representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDUS by 8.69% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 578K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 574K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDUS by 4.85% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 345K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 317K shares, representing an increase of 8.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDUS by 3.89% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 322K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares, representing an increase of 4.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDUS by 0.09% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 251K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares, representing a decrease of 9.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDUS by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Fidus Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fidus Investment Corporation provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies, which management generally defines as U.S. based companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million. The Company's investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating both current income from debt investments and capital appreciation from equity related investments. Fidus seeks to partner with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives.

