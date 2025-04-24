Fidus Investment Corporation to Report Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

Fidus Investment Corporation will report Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, with a conference call on May 9.

Fidus Investment Corporation announced it will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, after the market closes. A conference call to discuss these results will take place on May 9 at 9:00 AM ET, and participants can join by dialing provided numbers or accessing a live webcast. Fidus specializes in providing debt and equity financing to lower middle-market companies and aims to offer attractive risk-adjusted returns via income from debt and capital appreciation from equity investments. The company, formed in 2011, is governed by the Investment Company Act and operates as a registered investment company. The press release also contains forward-looking statements, cautioning that actual results could differ significantly due to various market conditions.

Fidus Investment Corporation will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, demonstrating transparency and an ongoing commitment to keeping investors informed.

A conference call is scheduled for May 9, 2025, allowing for direct communication between management and investors, which fosters engagement and trust.

The company's focus on providing customized financing solutions for lower middle-market companies highlights its niche expertise and potential for growth in a specific market segment.

Fidus has a solid operational history as a licensed Small Business Investment Company (SBIC), reinforcing its credibility and experience in the financial sector since its formation in 2011.

The reliance on forward-looking statements highlights potential uncertainty regarding future performance, which may signal to investors that there could be risks or challenges ahead.



The need to specifically address market volatility and rising interest rates suggests that the company is currently facing challenging external conditions that could impact its operations and financial health.



Being an externally managed investment company may raise concerns among investors regarding management fees and the alignment of interests between the management and the shareholders.

When will Fidus Investment Corporation release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Fidus Investment Corporation will release its Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, after market close.

How can I participate in the Fidus conference call?

To participate, dial (844) 808-7136 for domestic calls or (412) 317-0534 for international calls, about 10 minutes before the call.

What time is the Fidus conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 9:00 AM ET on May 9, 2025.

Where can I find the webcast for the Fidus conference call?

A live webcast will be available at https://investor.fdus.com/news-events/events-presentations; access the site 15 minutes prior to the call.

What is Fidus Investment Corporation's business focus?

Fidus provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. lower middle-market companies, seeking attractive risk-adjusted returns.

EVANSTON, Ill., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Fidus Investment Corporation



(NASDAQ: FDUS) (“Fidus” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, May 8, 2025 after the close of the financial markets.





Management will host a conference call to discuss the operating and financial results at 9:00am ET on Friday, May 9, 2025. To participate in the conference call, please dial (844) 808-7136 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. International callers should dial (412) 317-0534. Please ask to be joined into the Fidus Investment Corporation call.





A live webcast of the conference call will be available at



https://investor.fdus.com/news-events/events-presentations



. Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software.





A webcast replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the call on the investor relations section of the Company’s website.







ABOUT FIDUS INVESTMENT CORPORATION







Fidus Investment Corporation provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies, which management generally defines as U.S. based companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million. The Company’s investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating both current income from debt investments and capital appreciation from equity related investments. Fidus seeks to partner with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives.





Fidus is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. In addition, for tax purposes, Fidus has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Fidus was formed in February 2011 to continue and expand the business of Fidus Mezzanine Capital, L.P., which commenced operations in May 2007 and is licensed by the U.S. Small Business Administration as a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC).







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements which are based upon current expectations and are inherently uncertain, including, but not limited to, statements about the future performance and financial condition of the Company, the prospects of our existing and prospective portfolio companies, the financial condition and ability of our existing and prospective portfolio companies to achieve their objectives, and the timing, form and amount of any distributions or supplemental dividends in the future. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under the Company’s control, and that the Company may or may not have considered, such as changes in the financial and lending markets and the impact of interest rate volatility, including the decommissioning of LIBOR and rising interest rates; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from these estimates and projections of the future as a result of a number of factors related to changes in the markets in which the Company invests, changes in the financial, capital, and lending markets, and other factors described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future, except as required by applicable law.











Shelby E. Sherard





Chief Financial Officer





Fidus Investment Corporation





(847) 859-3938







Jburfening@allianceadvisors.com













SSherard@fidusinv.com





















