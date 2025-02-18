Fidus Investment Corporation Declares Q1 2025 Base and Supplemental Dividends

Fidus Investment Corporation declared a $0.54 total dividend per share for Q1 2025, payable March 27.

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) announced on February 18, 2025, that its Board of Directors has declared a base dividend of $0.43 per share and a supplemental dividend of $0.11 per share for the first quarter of 2025. These dividends will be payable on March 27, 2025, to stockholders of record by March 20, 2025. The declaration of dividends is based on estimates of taxable income available for distribution, which can differ from consolidated income due to various accounting factors. The final tax status of the 2025 dividends will be determined after the tax year ends, potentially including ordinary income, capital gains, and other tax attributes. Fidus has a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) allowing stockholders to reinvest dividends unless they opt for cash. Fidus Investment Corporation offers customized financing solutions to U.S. lower middle-market companies and is structured as a business development company, focusing on generating attractive returns through debt and equity investments.

Potential Positives

Fidus declared a total dividend of $0.54 per share for the first quarter of 2025, demonstrating a commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

The company’s adoption of a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) allows stockholders to automatically reinvest their dividends, potentially enhancing their investment returns over time.

The dividends declared indicate Fidus's strong taxable income estimates, which is a positive sign for financial stability and growth potential.

Potential Negatives

Declaring both a base and supplemental dividend may indicate that the company is utilizing its cash reserves, which could raise concerns about its long-term financial stability if it does not maintain sufficient capital for future investments.

The structure of the dividends, which includes different tax attributes, may create confusion among shareholders regarding potential tax liabilities, impacting shareholder perception and trust.

The necessity for stockholders to opt out of a dividend reinvestment plan to receive cash dividends may deter some investors who prefer cash flow, potentially leading to dissatisfaction among certain parts of the shareholder base.

FAQ

What dividends did Fidus Investment Corporation declare for Q1 2025?

Fidus declared a base dividend of $0.43 per share and a supplemental dividend of $0.11 per share for Q1 2025.

When will Fidus pay the declared dividends?

The declared dividends will be payable on March 27, 2025, to stockholders of record as of March 20, 2025.

What is the dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) offered by Fidus?

Fidus offers a DRIP that allows stockholders to reinvest dividends automatically in additional shares unless they opt out.

How does Fidus determine its dividends?

The Board reviews estimates of taxable income available for distribution, which may vary from consolidated income under GAAP.

What does Fidus Investment Corporation do?

Fidus provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies, focusing on growth initiatives and ownership changes.

EVANSTON, Ill., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) (“Fidus” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors on February 18, 2025 declared a base dividend of $0.43 per share and a supplemental dividend of $0.11 per share for the first quarter of 2025. The Company’s dividends will be payable on March 27, 2025 to stockholders of record as of March 20, 2025.





When declaring dividends, the Company’s Board of Directors reviews estimates of taxable income available for distribution, which differs from consolidated income under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles due to (i) changes in unrealized appreciation and depreciation, (ii) temporary and permanent differences in income and expense recognition, and (iii) the amount of undistributed taxable income carried over from a given year for distribution in the following year. The final determination of 2025 taxable income, as well as the tax attributes for 2025 dividends, will be made after the close of the 2025 tax year. The final tax attributes for 2025 dividends will generally include ordinary taxable income but may also include capital gains, qualified dividends and return of capital.





Fidus has adopted a dividend reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) that provides for reinvestment of dividends on behalf of its stockholders, unless a stockholder elects to receive cash. As a result, when the Company declares a cash dividend, stockholders who have not “opted out” of the DRIP at least two days prior to the dividend payment date will have their cash dividends automatically reinvested in additional shares of the Company’s common stock. Those stockholders whose shares are held by a broker or other financial intermediary may receive dividends in cash by notifying their broker or other financial intermediary of their election.







ABOUT FIDUS INVESTMENT CORPORATION







Fidus Investment Corporation provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies, which management generally defines as U.S. based companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million. The Company’s investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating both current income from debt investments and capital appreciation from equity related investments. Fidus seeks to partner with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives.





Fidus is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. In addition, for tax purposes, Fidus has elected to be treated for U.S. federal income tax purposes as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Fidus was formed in February 2011 to continue and expand the business of Fidus Mezzanine Capital, L.P., which commenced operations in May 2007 and is licensed by the U.S. Small Business Administration as a small business investment company.











