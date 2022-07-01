Fiduciary Vs. Financial Advisor: What’s The Difference?

Deciding whom to enlist to help manage your money can be a big decision—especially if you’re looking for guidance on investing and long-term financial planning. But choosing the right advisor can be confusing because of the many terms they use to describe themselves.

One critical consideration is whether that financial advisor is a fiduciary. We’ll explore what a fiduciary is, so you know how they factor into your search for money advice.

What Is a Financial Advisor?

A financial advisor is a professional who helps guide your financial life. They can offer aid and expertise on subjects as minor as your monthly budget or as major as your long-term retirement planning goals.

The trouble is that anyone can call themselves a financial advisor, no further training required. When you’re searching for an advisor, it’s critical to find candidates who have the right certifications and expertise.

There’s a broad spectrum of different types of financial advisors, but the most common type of professional credential is a certified financial planner (CFP). There are also chartered financial consultants (ChFCs) and retirement income certified professionals (RICPs).

CFPs, for example, complete more than 4,000 hours of training and pass a lengthy exam, and must continue their education once certified. CFAs pass a series of three exams to achieve certification.

Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) are companies that employ financial advisors. They are required to register with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or state securities regulators.

Some financial advisors are held to a suitability standard, which means they can recommend products to you that help them earn a commission, even if they’re more expensive for you. Others go a step beyond suitability and are considered fiduciaries.

Differences Between Financial Advisor vs Fiduciary

A fiduciary is a common term for a financial advisor who serves under fiduciary duty. These professionals have pledged to make recommendations with your best interest in mind, rather than their own financial benefit. They also disclose any potential conflicts of interest as they advise you on potential investments you may wish to make.

Someone can be a financial advisor without adhering to the fiduciary duty. But only those who are fiduciaries have pledged to act first and foremost in their clients’ best interest.

How Do I Know If a Financial Advisor Is a Fiduciary?

A financial advisor will typically advertise if they’re a fiduciary. But they may instead note that they’re a fee-only financial advisor, so it’s important to make sure before you commit to an advisor. Almost all fee-only advisors are fiduciaries.

You can find advisors who work in your area or virtually in one of these directories:

You can also check someone’s CFP credentials via the CFP Board, or use FINRA BrokerCheck to look up advisors who are registered with the SEC.

Which Should I Choose: Financial Advisor or Fiduciary?

Though working with a fiduciary is often considered to be the gold standard for financial advising, only you can decide if it’s right for you. You may be comfortable working with a fee-based advisor who is clear on how and when they make commissions.

Questions to Ask Before Hiring a Financial Advisor

When you’re choosing a financial advisor, be sure to ask the following questions:

Are you a fiduciary?

Are you always acting as a fiduciary? (Some fee-based advisors may not always act as fiduciaries when selling commission-based products.)

How do you make your money?

What is your approach to financial planning?

What financial planning services do you offer?

What kind of clients do you normally work with?

Do you have any account minimums?

Do you have any conflicts of interest in managing my money?

What information do I need to bring for you to look at when developing my financial plan?

How many times and how often will we meet?

Will you collaborate with my other advisors, like CPAs or attorneys?

Not only must you agree with an advisor’s ethics—but you must also be sure they’re a good fit for your individual financial needs.

Is There a Cost Difference?

The average hourly rate for a financial advisor is $253, and it costs an average of $2,318 for a full financial plan. If a financial advisor charges a percentage of assets under management (AUM), the average is 1%.

Commission-based financial advisors may advertise low or no up-front fees since they make money on the products they suggest to clients. They may take a portion of your investments or purchases as payment.

Meanwhile, fiduciaries are more likely to work on a fee-based or fee-only schedule. You’ll know what you can expect to pay upfront.

A fee-only financial advisor only makes money from fees you pay. These fees could be flat fees you pay upfront or a percentage of your money the advisor manages. They don’t get any commission for selling you certain investments, and fee-only financial advisors are almost often fiduciaries.

Fee-based advisors may make money from a mixture of up-front fees and commissions or referrals. If you work with a fee-based professional, make sure they clearly indicate when they’re working as a fiduciary and when they may not be.

