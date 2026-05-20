Fiduciary Family Office Dumps Its Entire $10.2 Million Stake in JIVE

Key Points

Fiduciary Family Office sold its entire 118,000-share position in JIVE, with an estimated transaction value of $10.2 million.

The fund fully exited the position, which had accounted for 2.7% of AUM in the prior quarter.

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Fiduciary Family Office, LLC, sold its entire holding of 118,000 shares in JPMorgan International Value ETF (NASDAQ:JIVE) during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was $10.2 million, calculated using the quarter’s average closing price.

What else to know

The fund fully exited its JIVE position, reducing its allocation from 2.7% of AUM in the prior quarter to zero.

Top holdings following the filing: NASDAQ: AAPL: $113.3 million (32.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: NVDA: $13.4 million (3.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: GOOG/L (multiple share classes): $12.8 million (3.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT: JEPI: $9.9 million (2.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: MSFT: $8.0 million (2.3% of AUM)

As of May 19, 2026, JIVE shares were trading at $90.66, up about 41.5% over the past year -- outperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 16.5 percentage points, and outperforming its Foreign Large Value category benchmark by roughly 8 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.3 billion Dividend yield 2.02% Expense ratio 0.55% 1-year return (as of 5/19/26) 41.49%

ETF snapshot

JPMorgan International Value ETF (JIVE) gives investors access to a diversified portfolio of international equities, with an emphasis on value opportunities across both developed and emerging markets.

Invests in equity securities of foreign companies, seeking income and broad global diversification outside the United States.

Structured as an ETF for transparency and liquidity, with an expense ratio of 0.55%.

Offers a 2.02% dividend yield alongside strong one-year price performance.

What this transaction means for investors

This complete exit of a meaningful position is worth a closer look -- but not necessarily because it signals something worrying about JIVE.

JIVE has been one of the stronger-performing international ETFs over the past year, up more than 41% and handily beating both the S&P 500 and its own category benchmark. For a wealth manager like Fiduciary Family Office, selling into that kind of strength looks a lot like straightforward profit-taking.

It's also worth noting the portfolio context. After this sale, the fund's holdings are heavily tilted toward U.S. mega-cap tech -- with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) alone representing nearly a third of assets under management. Shedding an international value fund like JIVE could reflect a deliberate choice to reduce geographic and style diversification, or it may simply be a rebalancing decision after the position grew larger than desired.

For long-term investors, a single institutional exit from JIVE -- especially after a strong run -- doesn't change the ETF's underlying investment case. JIVE remains a straightforward way to gain diversified exposure to international value stocks, with a competitive yield and low cost. Investors who believe international equities are due for a continued run relative to U.S. stocks may see any share price pullback around moves like this as an opportunity rather than a warning sign.

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Andy Gould has positions in Alphabet, Apple, and Nvidia and has the following options: long January 2027 $125 calls on Nvidia and short January 2027 $125 puts on Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.