Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (FMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (FMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.245 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -24.15% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.2, the dividend yield is 11.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FMO was $8.2, representing a -80.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $43 and a 165.24% increase over the 52 week low of $3.09.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FMO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.