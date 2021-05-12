Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (FMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (FMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.245 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FMO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.47, the dividend yield is 8.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FMO was $11.47, representing a -16.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.75 and a 124.02% increase over the 52 week low of $5.12.

