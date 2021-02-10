Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (FMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (FMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.245 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FMO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FMO was $8.48, representing a -77.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.30 and a 174.3% increase over the 52 week low of $3.09.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FMO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.