Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (FMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (FMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.245 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 51.23% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.41, the dividend yield is 10.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FMO was $9.41, representing a -79.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $47 and a 204.38% increase over the 52 week low of $3.09.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FMO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

