Fiduciary Alliance Sells 23,000 Palantir Shares Worth About $3.8 Million

Fiduciary Alliance sold 23,667 shares of Palantir for an estimated transaction value of $3.8 million based on the average share price in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025.

Fiduciary Alliance still owned 121,083 shares valued at $22.1 million as of Sept. 30.

Palantir now accounts for 1.5% of the fund’s U.S. equity portfolio, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

Fiduciary Alliance Sells 23,667 PLTR Shares Worth $3.8 Million

On Oct. 8, 2025, Fiduciary Alliance LLC disclosed the sale of 23,667 shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR), an estimated $3.8 million trade based on average pricing for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated Oct. 8, 2025, Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its position in Palantir by 23,667 shares in Q3. The shares sold were valued at an estimated $3.8 million. The fund retained 121,083 shares at quarter-end.

What else to know

This sale slightly reduced Palantir’s weight in the fund’s portfolio to 1.5% of 13F reportable assets as of Sept. 30, 2025

Top holdings after the filing:

Apple: $62.65 million (4.2% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

$62.65 million (4.2% of AUM as of September 30, 2025) Microsoft: $61.73 million (4.1% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

$61.73 million (4.1% of AUM as of September 30, 2025) SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust: $55.25 million (3.7% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

$55.25 million (3.7% of AUM as of September 30, 2025) J.P. Morgan: $43.23 million (2.9% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

$43.23 million (2.9% of AUM as of September 30, 2025) Nvidia: $38.16 million (2.6% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

As of Oct. 7, 2025, Palantir shares were priced at $182.17, up nearly 370% over the past year, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 by 339 percentage points during the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close October 7, 2025) $182.17 Market Capitalization $416.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.44 billion Net Income (TTM) $763.3 million

Company snapshot

Palantir offers software platforms including Gotham, Foundry, Apollo, and the Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), supporting advanced data integration, analytics, and deployment for enterprise and government clients.

Palantir provides proprietary software platforms that address complex data challenges across security, intelligence, and commercial sectors.

Key customers include government agencies, defense and intelligence organizations, and large enterprises seeking robust data-driven decision-making capabilities.

Palantir is a leading provider of data integration and analytics platforms, serving both public sector and commercial clients globally. The company’s strategy centers on enabling organizations to harness large, complex datasets for actionable intelligence and operational efficiency.

Foolish take

Palantir's fast-growing business has helped to drive the stock sharply higher this year. With shares up 142% year to date, it's not surprising some investors want to lock in profits. Fiduciary Alliance reduced its shares by about 16% in Q3, but still held onto about 121,000 shares.

Its share sale shouldn't necessarily be taken as a loss of conviction in Palantir. In its last earnings report, Palantir raised its full-year revenue guidance after Q2 sales soared 48% year over year. Taking some profits after big gains doesn't necessarily conflict with a long-term investing horizon.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the Securities and Exchange Commission, showing certain U.S. equity holdings.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a financial institution or fund.

Portfolio weight: The percentage of a portfolio's total value allocated to a specific investment or holding.

Stake: The amount of ownership or number of shares an investor or fund holds in a company.

Quarter-end: The last day of a fiscal quarter, used as a reference point for financial reporting.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return or better performance than a specific benchmark or index over a given period.

Proprietary software: Software owned and controlled by a company, often with restricted access or usage rights.

Data integration: The process of combining data from different sources to provide a unified view for analysis.

Actionable intelligence: Information that can be used to make informed business or operational decisions.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

