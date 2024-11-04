Fidia S.p.A. Announces Change in Statutory Auditor

News & Insights

November 04, 2024

Fidia Spa (IT:FDA) has released an update.

Dr. Paolo Pintossi has resigned as Statutory Auditor of Fidia S.p.A, effective immediately, due to new professional commitments. He will be succeeded by Dr. Silvia Cornaglia, as per the company’s Articles of Association. Fidia, a leading provider of integrated milling systems, continues its operations in the automotive and aerospace sectors.

