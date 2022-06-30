Fidelity's (FIS) Guaranteed Payments to Aid Merchant Solutions

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS recently announced that it has launched the Guaranteed Payments solution. The integrated solution is expected to provide merchants with higher e-commerce transaction approval rates, thus relieving them from financial liabilities of chargebacks related to fraudulent purchases.

The financial technology provider claims to be the only one offering such a program to merchants. Per FIS, nine of 10 merchants lost revenues in 2021 due to fraud payments. Of the total online payments, fraud accounts for only around 1%, yet merchants have to reject 9% of total orders to avoid frauds. This induces a revenue loss of around $443 billion. The latest solution from the payments processor will likely help merchants increase revenues.

The move from FIS is expected to create a smooth path for increased alignment between preventing frauds and guaranteeing revenues. The program will leverage the data prowess of Worldpay and the Signifyd Commerce Network to deliver higher merchant approval rates and guaranteed chargeback protection. The solution comes at an opportune time when the e-commerce market is witnessing tremendous growth, globally. Fidelity expects the e-commerce market to expand 50% by 2024.

The Guaranteed Payments solution is expected to equip merchants with the ability to decrease false fraud declines through transaction intelligence and machine learning. This will likely help the clients provide better experience and improve customer retention, triggering higher top-line conversion. Such a lucrative product can pull more merchants on FIS’ platform and fortify its footprint in the market.

The new offering will likely lead to increased transaction volumes and improve FIS’ Merchant Solutions segment’s revenues, which took a hit last year from Omicron-led reduction in small- and medium-sized business and travel volumes. The Merchant Solutions unit contributed 32.4% to revenues in 2021.

