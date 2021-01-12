Fidelity ups stake in Hong Kong cryptocurrency company BC Group

Contributor
Alun John Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Fidelity has increased its stake in Hong Kong cryptocurrency company BC Technology Group Ltd to 6.29% after investing HK$52 million ($6.71 million), according to an exchange filing published on Tuesday.

HONG KONG, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Fidelity has increased its stake in Hong Kong cryptocurrency company BC Technology Group Ltd 0863.HK to 6.29% after investing HK$52 million ($6.71 million), according to an exchange filing published on Tuesday.

BC Group said last week it had entered into an agreement to raise HK$697 million in a top up share placement which included institutional investors whom it did not name.

OSL, a BC Group unit, was the first to receive a licence from Hong Kong's securities regulator to offer digital asset brokerage services last year.

Interest in bitcoin BTC=BTSP and other smaller cryptocurrencies has been soaring in recent months, amid a price surge driven initially by demand from institutional investors.

Bitcoin's price reached to a record $42,000 last Friday, more than doubling since early December, though the volatile asset dropped by as much as 19% on Monday.

Fidelity did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 7.7546 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Alun John; editing by David Evans)

((Alun.John@thomsonreuters.com; +852-28415827;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More