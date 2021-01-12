Fidelity ups stake in Hong Kong cryptocurrency company BC Group

HONG KONG, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Fidelity has increased its stake in Hong Kong cryptocurrency company BC Technology Group Ltd 0863.HK to 6.29% after investing HK$52 million ($6.71 million), according to an exchange filing published on Tuesday.

BC Group said last week it had entered into an agreement to raise HK$697 million in a top up share placement which included institutional investors whom it did not name.

OSL, a BC Group unit, was the first to receive a licence from Hong Kong's securities regulator to offer digital asset brokerage services last year.

Interest in bitcoin BTC=BTSP and other smaller cryptocurrencies has been soaring in recent months, amid a price surge driven initially by demand from institutional investors.

Bitcoin's price reached to a record $42,000 last Friday, more than doubling since early December, though the volatile asset dropped by as much as 19% on Monday.

Fidelity did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 7.7546 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Alun John; editing by David Evans)

