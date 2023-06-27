Fidelity Total International Index Fund Discloses $141.30K Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TWSE:2330)

Fintel reports that FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund has filed a NP form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8,635.00K shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TWSE:2330) valued at $141.30K.

In their previous filing dated March 27, 2023 they reported 8,417.00K shares, an increase of 2.59%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 651 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2330 is 3.55%, an increase of 12.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.22% to 3,785,915K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 317,967K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320,362K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2330 by 24.13% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 280,744K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 276,549K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2330 by 22.30% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 225,468K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 215,099K shares, representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2330 by 4.23% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 169,020K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 169,738K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2330 by 13.47% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 152,700K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140,965K shares, representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2330 by 16.08% over the last quarter.

