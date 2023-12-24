Fidelity Strategic Income Fund Excels In Hard Year for Bonds

At long last, "there's income back in fixed income," says Fidelity Strategic Income ( FADMX ) fund co-manager Ford O'Neil. The Bloomberg Aggregate U.S. Bond index now yields better than 5%, which "makes us optimistic about this asset class," he adds.

The backdrop, of course, is the terrible year that bonds had in 2022, as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates . (Bond prices and interest rates move in opposite directions.) Strategic Income – a member of the Kiplinger 25, our favorite no-load mutual funds – lost 11% that year, compared with a 13% decline in the Agg index.

But over the past 12 months, the multisector bond fund has excelled, with a 4.0% return, outpacing the Agg index and its peers.

Strategic Income invests in bonds from multiple sectors, keeping in mind a benchmark of 45% of assets in high-yield bonds (debt that's rated double-B to triple-C), 30% in U.S. government and other high-quality issues, 15% in emerging-markets debt, and 10% in IOUs from developed foreign countries. The lead managers, O'Neil and Adam Kramer, decide how much to devote to each sector; other Fidelity bond sector specialists pick the securities.

Over the past 12 months, the managers tilted toward high-yield bonds, specifically corporate bonds and leveraged loans (short- to medium-term loans issued to firms with below-investment-grade ratings). That shift paid off as both bond sectors posted double-digit returns over the past year. Emerging-markets debt and the fund's foreign developed bond sleeve performed well, too, beating their respective benchmarks. But the fund's U.S. government debt was flat and a bit of a drag on returns.

These days, the managers are choosing to hew closely to their benchmark's weighting. "There's a wide range of macroeconomic outcomes that could unfold in the next six to 12 months and we would prefer a neutral position," he says. In 2024, he adds, smart security selection will matter more than asset allocation.

