Is Fidelity Select FinTech Portfolio (FSVLX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you have been looking for Sector - Finance fund category, a potential starting could be Fidelity Select FinTech Portfolio (FSVLX). FSVLX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

FSVLX is one of many Sector - Finance funds to choose from. Sector - Finance mutual funds provide investors with a diversified and stabilized investment approach focused on the financial space, which is a notoriously large, complex, and heavily-regulated industry. These funds include everything from insurance companies and exchanges to banks and investment giants; interest rates can impact the players of this space as well.

History of Fund/Manager

FSVLX is a part of the Fidelity family of funds, a company based out of Boston, MA. Since Fidelity Select FinTech Portfolio made its debut in December of 1985, FSVLX has garnered more than $100,000 in assets. The fund is currently managed by Ruth Nagle who has been in charge of the fund since February of 2022.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. FSVLX has a 5-year annualized total return of 5.22% and is in the bottom third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3 -year annualized total return of -4.71%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, FSVLX's standard deviation comes in at 22.81%, compared to the category average of 0%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 27.96% compared to the category average of 26%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.33, so it is likely going to be more volatile than the market at large. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. FSVLX has generated a negative alpha over the past five years of -11.16, demonstrating that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, FSVLX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.86% compared to the category average of 79%. FSVLX is actually cheaper than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $0, investors should also note that there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Bottom Line

Overall, even with its comparatively weak performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Fidelity Select FinTech Portfolio ( FSVLX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and therefore looks a somewhat average choice for investors right now.

