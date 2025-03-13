Is Fidelity Select Chemicals (FSCHX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Any investors hoping to find a Sector - Other fund could think about starting with Fidelity Select Chemicals (FSCHX). FSCHX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

Fidelity is based in Boston, MA, and is the manager of FSCHX. The Fidelity Select Chemicals made its debut in July of 1985 and FSCHX has managed to accumulate roughly $528.69 million in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund is currently managed by Emma Baumgartner who has been in charge of the fund since August of 2023.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. FSCHX has a 5-year annualized total return of 10.27% and it sits in the middle third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3 -year annualized total return of 1.18%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, FSCHX's standard deviation comes in at 22.02%, compared to the category average of 22.29%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 23.25% compared to the category average of 25.66%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.11, which means it is hypothetically more volatile than the market at large. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. With a negative alpha of -4.64, managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, FSCHX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.69% compared to the category average of 1.12%. From a cost perspective, FSCHX is actually cheaper than its peers.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $0, investors should also note that there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Bottom Line

Overall, Fidelity Select Chemicals ( FSCHX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a somewhat average choice for investors right now.

This could just be the start of your research on FSCHXin the Sector - Other category.

