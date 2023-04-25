News & Insights

Fidelity says raised $156 mln for first onshore China mutual fund

April 25, 2023 — 09:23 pm EDT

Written by Shanghai newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, April 26 (Reuters) - Fidelity International said on Wednesday it raised 1.08 billion yuan ($155.65 million) for its first mutual fund product in China, the third-biggest launch of an equity fund this year in China's challenging market environment.

"Looking ahead, we have a strong product pipeline for 2023 and beyond, with a fixed income product due to launch in the coming months," Rajeev Mittal, Managing Director, Asia Pacific ex-Japan, Fidelity International said in a statement.

($1 = 6.9323 Chinese yuan renminbi)

