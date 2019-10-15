Fidelity reviewing ties with Ken Fisher after "inappropriate" comments

BOSTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments said on Tuesday it is reviewing its relationship with Ken Fisher after the investment firm leader made "highly inappropriate comments" at a conference last week.

"The views he expressed do not align in any way with our company's values," Fidelity spokesman Vincent Loporchio said in a telephone interview. Fisher Investments manages about $500 million within the Fidelity Strategic Advisers Small-Mid Cap Fund FSCFX.O.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber)

((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.