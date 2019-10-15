US Markets

Fidelity reviewing ties with Ken Fisher after "inappropriate" comments

Contributor
Ross Kerber Reuters
Published

Fidelity Investments said on Tuesday it is reviewing its relationship with Ken Fisher after the investment firm leader made "highly inappropriate comments" at a conference last week.

BOSTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments said on Tuesday it is reviewing its relationship with Ken Fisher after the investment firm leader made "highly inappropriate comments" at a conference last week.

"The views he expressed do not align in any way with our company's values," Fidelity spokesman Vincent Loporchio said in a telephone interview. Fisher Investments manages about $500 million within the Fidelity Strategic Advisers Small-Mid Cap Fund FSCFX.O.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber)

((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular