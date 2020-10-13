Cryptocurrencies

Fidelity Report Says Bitcoin’s Market Cap is ‘Drop in the Bucket’ of Potential

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
(Shutterstock)

CORRECTION (Oct. 14, 2020, 04:25 UTC):ÃÂ This article originally said Fidelity recommended that portfolios consider a 5% allocation in bitcoin. The language used was a hypothetical. CoinDesk regrets the error.

Fidelity Digital Assets said bitcoinÃ¢ÂÂs market cap has plenty of room to grow in a Tuesday report on the benchmark cryptocurrencyÃ¢ÂÂs uncorrelated nature.

  • Director of Research Ria Bhutoria wrote that the cryptoÃ¢ÂÂs current market capitalization Ã¢ÂÂis a drop in the bucket compared with markets bitcoin could disrupt.Ã¢ÂÂ
  • Bhutoria argued that while institutional inflows may damp bitcoinÃ¢ÂÂs uncorrelated performance, the crypto is Ã¢ÂÂfundamentally less exposedÃ¢ÂÂ to the Ã¢ÂÂeconomic headwindsÃ¢ÂÂ that other assets will likely face.
  • Bitcoin is therefore a Ã¢ÂÂpotentially usefulÃ¢ÂÂ asset for uncorrelated return-seeking investors.
  • Ã¢ÂÂIn a world where benchmark interest rates globally are near, at, or below zero, the opportunity cost of not allocating to bitcoin is higher,Ã¢ÂÂ the report said.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular