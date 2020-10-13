Fidelity Report Says Bitcoin’s Market Cap is ‘Drop in the Bucket’ of Potential
CORRECTION (Oct. 14, 2020, 04:25 UTC):ÃÂ This article originally said Fidelity recommended that portfolios consider a 5% allocation in bitcoin. The language used was a hypothetical. CoinDesk regrets the error.
Fidelity Digital Assets said bitcoinÃ¢ÂÂs market cap has plenty of room to grow in a Tuesday report on the benchmark cryptocurrencyÃ¢ÂÂs uncorrelated nature.
- Director of Research Ria Bhutoria wrote that the cryptoÃ¢ÂÂs current market capitalization Ã¢ÂÂis a drop in the bucket compared with markets bitcoin could disrupt.Ã¢ÂÂ
- Bhutoria argued that while institutional inflows may damp bitcoinÃ¢ÂÂs uncorrelated performance, the crypto is Ã¢ÂÂfundamentally less exposedÃ¢ÂÂ to the Ã¢ÂÂeconomic headwindsÃ¢ÂÂ that other assets will likely face.
- Bitcoin is therefore a Ã¢ÂÂpotentially usefulÃ¢ÂÂ asset for uncorrelated return-seeking investors.
- Ã¢ÂÂIn a world where benchmark interest rates globally are near, at, or below zero, the opportunity cost of not allocating to bitcoin is higher,Ã¢ÂÂ the report said.
Related Stories
- FSB Recommends Stablecoin (Libra) Safeguards as G7 Continues Blockade
- G7 Warns of Crypto Threat From Tidal Wave of Ransomware Attacks
- Stone Ridge Calls Its $114M in Bitcoin Ã¢ÂÂPrimary Treasury Reserve AssetÃ¢ÂÂ; NYDIG Unit Raises $50M
- Bitcoin Miner Marathon Eyes Profitability Boost Through Joint Venture with US Power Provider
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.