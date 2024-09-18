Is Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) was launched on 09/12/2016, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.

The smart beta space gives investors many different choices, from equal-weighting, one of the simplest strategies, to more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting. However, not all of these methodologies have been able to deliver remarkable returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

FQAL is managed by Fidelity, and this fund has amassed over $1.04 billion, which makes it one of the larger ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Blend. FQAL, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor Index.

The Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor Index reflects the performance of stocks of large and mid-capitalization U.S. companies with a higher quality profile than the broader market.

Cost & Other Expenses

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.15% for this ETF, which makes it one of the cheaper products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.81%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

FQAL's heaviest allocation is in the Information Technology sector, which is about 30.30% of the portfolio. Its Financials and Healthcare round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc (AAPL) accounts for about 6.84% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp (MSFT) and Nvidia Corp (NVDA).

FQAL's top 10 holdings account for about 35.35% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added roughly 17.90% so far this year and it's up approximately 26.74% in the last one year (as of 09/18/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $47.33 and $63.87.

The ETF has a beta of 0.98 and standard deviation of 17.22% for the trailing three-year period. With about 130 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) tracks S&P 500 Index and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) tracks S&P 500 Index. IShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $519.93 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $556.04 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Blend.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

