Cryptocurrencies

Fidelity Now Extends Bitcoin-Backed Loans Through Silvergate

Contributor
Nathan DiCamillo CoinDesk
Published

Silvergate Bank will be the second lender to extend bitcoin-backed loans to investors who custody their crypto with Fidelity.

Fidelity began accepting bitcoin as collateral for cash loans in December after partnering with crypto lender BlockFi. The product targets investors who are interested in using their bitcoin without selling it, hedge funds, miners and over-the-counter trading desks.

Silvergate has been offering bitcoin-backed loans since June through its Silvergate Exchange Network, which allows customers to instantly move dollars between different crypto exchanges and is open even on weekends.

Related: Nifty Gateway Pledges to Go ‘Carbon Negative’ Amid Criticism of NFTs

“Like Silvergate, we recognize the opportunity to create a more seamless investor experience by helping institutions maximize capital efficiency, as well as the opportunity to strengthen the digital assets ecosystem through greater integration and collaborations like this,” Christine Sandler, head of sales and marketing at Fidelity Digital Assets, said in a press release.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular