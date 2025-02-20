FIDELITY NATL FINL FNF GROUP Earnings Results: $FNF Reports Quarterly Earnings

FIDELITY NATL FINL FNF GROUP ($FNF) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $1.34 per share, beating estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $3,621,000,000, beating estimates of $3,362,315,250 by $258,684,750.

FIDELITY NATL FINL FNF GROUP Insider Trading Activity

FIDELITY NATL FINL FNF GROUP insiders have traded $FNF stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FNF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HALIM DHANIDINA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,500 shares for an estimated $257,019 .

. SANDRA DOUGLASS MORGAN sold 2,092 shares for an estimated $117,842

FIDELITY NATL FINL FNF GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 315 institutional investors add shares of FIDELITY NATL FINL FNF GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 357 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FIDELITY NATL FINL FNF GROUP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FNF stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FNF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

