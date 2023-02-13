US Markets
FIS

Fidelity National to spin off merchant payments segment

Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

February 13, 2023 — 07:23 am EST

Written by Anirban Chakroborti for Reuters ->

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Payments conglomerate Fidelity National Information Services Inc FIS.N said on Monday it would spin off its merchant payments business.

The unit, Worldpay, is a payments processor for companies and it was acquired by Fidelity in a $43 billion deal four years ago.

The plan for the spin-off follows a December strategic review that Fidelity undertook with pressure from hedge funds D.E. Shaw and JANA Partners, a Reuters reportsaidon Friday, citing sources who asked not to be identified discussing confidential deliberations.

(Reporting by Anirban Chakroborti in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Anirban.Chakroborti@thomsonreuters.com;))

