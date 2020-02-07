Fidelity National to acquire FGL Holdings in $2.7 bln deal

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Fidelity National Financial Inc said http://pdf.reuters.com/htmlnews/htmlnews.asp?i=43059c3bf0e37541&u=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20200207:nPnbyhvgya on Friday it would acquire U.S. annuities and life insurance firm FGL Holdings Inc in a deal worth $2.7 billion. The deal is expected to add to Fidelity's earnings per share by 10% in 2020 and by 20% in 2021. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) ((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;)) Keywords: FGL HLDG M&A/FNF (URGENT)

